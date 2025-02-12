President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed renowned geology expert Professor Leornard Kalindekafe as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the Malawi Mining Investment Company (MAMICO).

According to the Malawi government, Professor Kalindekafe will spearhead investments in mining and manage the government’s interests, paving the way for sustainable growth and development in Malawi’s mining sector.

Government says the strategic move will revitalize the extractive industry in Malawi, aligning with the country’s development goals, including the Malawi Vision 2063, which prioritizes mining as a key sector for industrialization