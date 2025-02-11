Residents of Mzimba are up in arms over the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC), accusing it of prioritizing the sale of maize to vendors instead of selling directly to consumers at the Mzimba ADMARC depot.

During a series of interviews with concerned buyers at the depot, residents expressed frustration over their inability to access maize, despite it being available for sale.

One of the residents, Jane Chaba, shared her concerns: “We are very surprised that the depot only sells maize once a week. Meanwhile, we’ve seen trucks loading bags of maize and transporting them to unknown destinations. When we inquire, we are told that the maize is being transferred following orders from higher-ups,” Chaba said.

ADMARC officials at the Mzimba depot declined to comment, citing institutional protocols that prevent them from disclosing operational details.

Many residents rely on ADMARC to buy maize at the subsidized rate of K790 per kilogram. However, due to the alleged bulk sales to vendors, consumers are forced to purchase the same maize in private markets at a significantly higher price of K1,400 per kilogram—almost double the official rate.

Maize, being a staple food in Malawi, is crucial to the livelihoods of many families. Residents fear that the continued price inflation driven by vendors will worsen food insecurity in the district.

One such resident, Lucia Phiri, a 70-year-old woman from Chanunkha Chaba Village, became a victim of the chaotic situation at the depot. Phiri, who arrived at the depot early in the morning to purchase maize, was pushed down by other buyers trying to rush to the counter. The elderly woman was rescued by a police officer and journalist Victoria Yande.

“I arrived here at 4 AM, but others came after me. I’m struggling to buy maize. When I got there, a vehicle was loading bags of maize, but it left with the maize. I don’t know where it went. Up until now, I haven’t been able to buy anything,” Phiri explained, visibly upset by the ordeal.

In response to the situation, Patrick Mwale, Director of Communities in Development Activities (COIDA), has urged ADMARC depot officials to prioritize the elderly. “The best solution is to have a separate line for elderly people to prevent such incidents,” said Mwale.

Reverend Moses Nkhana, Executive Director of the Mzimba Youth Organization, has echoed calls for government intervention, urging authorities to investigate the allegations and take the residents’ concerns seriously.

“We’ve also been receiving numerous complaints at our office, and the evidence points to significant issues at the Mzimba ADMARC depot. We urge the government to take swift action and investigate these claims,” said Nkhana.

The residents of Mzimba are calling for urgent intervention by the government and ADMARC to ensure that maize is sold directly to the public at affordable prices, in line with the corporation’s intended purpose of alleviating food insecurity.