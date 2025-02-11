Former President of the republic of Malawi who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president, Arthur Peter Muntharika says the return to proven leadership has started and it is progressing very well.

Writing on his facebook page, Muntharika said a few people think they can stop this return, but it is completely unstoppable.

“Let us all stay focused, eyes on the election. This September, Malawi gets back the hope it has lost. A stable economy in which goods and services are available is returning,” he explained.

According to APM, his leadership has been proven to lower inflation, provide forex, stabilise the currency, and open up business and job opportunities for Malawians and that leadership is returning to Malawi this coming September.