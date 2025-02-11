Wonderful Mkhutche, a political analyst, has weighed in on the proposed Age Limit Bill, arguing that if Malawi has a minimum age requirement for presidential candidates, it’s only logical to also have a maximum age limit.

However, Mkhutche believes the timing of the bill is suspect, suggesting it’s targeted at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika.

Mkhutche believes the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is behind the bill, aiming to prevent Mutharika, who is deemed too old, from running.

Mkhutche: The timing is wrong.

This move, Mkhutche warns, could lead to electoral violence, as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faithfuls will not take this lightly.

“It is given that the bill is targeting DPP’s Peter Mutharika. MCP would like to see Mutharika not contesting, arguing that he is too old so that they can have a walkover during the elections. But this will be setting up electoral violence as the DPP faithfuls will not easily take this.

“This bill will not affect Malawi’s existing constitutional frameworks. If we have a minimum age limit, it logically makes sense to also have a maximum age limit. However, the political context and timing is making everything wrong,” said Mkhutche.

Mkhutche further contends that the international community will see that the bill is the ruling party trying to maintain power through the backdoor.

“It will put us in the bad light, smear dirty on our democracy. If the bill passes, Mutharika will not contest. But expect a violent backlash from DPP.

“Mutharika is their own hope and if MCP or government tries to touch where the party is resting, DPP will come to fight for survival and it will not end well,” he concedes.

Meanwhile, critics of the bill argue that the elderly have made significant contributions to society and deserve respect and protection of their rights.