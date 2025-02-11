Lilongwe-based gospel artist Miracle Ndonani, popularly known as Cozizwa, has announced that he will release his first 2025 music video, titled Gwedera, tomorrow. The song, according to him, highlights the transformative power of music in praising God and uplifting the spirit of worshippers.

Cozizwa, known for his unique fusion of urban and local sounds, has built a strong reputation in the Malawian gospel music scene.

His ability to blend soulful melodies with profound spiritual messages has endeared him to many gospel music lovers. Over the years, he has distinguished himself as an artist who not only entertains but also ministers through his music, touching lives with deep, faith-driven lyrics.

Speaking about Gwedera, Cozizwa expressed his excitement about the release, emphasizing that the song is meant to inspire believers to remain steadfast in their faith and recognize the power of worship. He believes that music has the potential to transform lives, offering comfort and strength to those in need. The song is expected to carry a powerful message, encouraging listeners to draw closer to God.

In addition to the release of Gwedera, Cozizwa has also pledged to release a full album in 2025. While details about the upcoming album remain scarce, fans can anticipate more spiritually uplifting songs infused with his signature urban-meets-traditional gospel sound. His promise to deliver an album reflects his commitment to his musical journey and his mission of spreading the gospel through song.

With his growing influence in the gospel music industry, Cozizwa’s upcoming projects are highly anticipated. His ability to blend contemporary beats with deep spiritual themes has made him a household name among Malawian gospel music lovers. As he prepares to release Gwedera, many fans are eager to experience his latest work and witness the impact it will have on the gospel music scene in Malawi.

As the countdown to the release begins, all eyes are on Cozizwa, with expectations high that Gwedera will not only be a musical masterpiece but also a song that resonates with worshippers and believers across the country.