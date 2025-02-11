In a remarkable display of community spirit, residents around Michiru Forest Reserve have taken matters into their own hands to protect and restore the area. The community’s efforts have not only led to a significant reduction in deforestation but also resulted in the prosecution of some poachers.

According to Chris Dow, Blantyre Chairperson of the Wildlife and Environmental Association of Malawi (WESM), the community’s proactive approach was sparked by the alarming rate of tree cutting in the reserve.

“After seeing the challenge, we resorted to the creation of community scouts which man the forest reserve day and night,” Dow explained. “The creation of the community scouts has assisted in conserving the trees which were being cut carelessly.”

Joseph Mailosi, Chairperson of Michiru Forest Scouts, praised the community’s efforts but emphasized the need for continued support. “We have made significant strides in protecting the forest, with over 500 poachers brought to justice. However, we still face numerous challenges and require sustained support to ensure the long-term conservation of this vital ecosystem.”

Tavona Biza, Old Mutual Malawi Group Chief Executive Officer, commended the community’s initiative, encouraging others to follow suit. “The community around here is very commendable, it has taken charge of managing the forest, demonstrating ownership,” he said.

Biza also stressed the importance of planting more trees along mountains and river banks to mitigate the effects of climate change. “We need concerted efforts in planting more trees along mountains and river banks, this would help to mitigate the effects of climate change.”

As part of its conservation drive, Old Mutual Malawi has set aside 10,000 trees to be planted across the country this year. This initiative is aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and supporting communities in their efforts to protect and restore natural resources.

The Michiru Forest Reserve, established in 1970, is home to a diverse range of wildlife and provides essential ecosystem services to the surrounding communities.