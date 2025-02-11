Airtel Malawi Plc has announced the launch of its innovative ‘Chezafaya’ combo bundle, offering both MoFaya data and Chezani voice minutes in one convenient package.

According to Joshua Sichinga, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director, this move aims to provide customers with better value and a seamless experience for internet browsing and voice calls across all networks.

Sichinga said the ‘Chezafaya’ combo bundle is designed to cater to diverse customer needs, with four options available to suit different usage patterns and budget preferences.

“We have combined two of our best data and voice products and ensured they are packed with value, ensuring that our customers stay connected with their loved ones and enjoy a great experience, whether for streaming, downloads, WhatsApp or normal voice calls,” said Sichinga.

This new bundle eliminates the hassle of buying separate bundles for data and voice, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience for customers. Sichinga emphasized that the ‘Chezafaya’ combo bundles empower customers to purchase a single bundle at one price point, providing both Chezani Voice and MoFaya data benefits.