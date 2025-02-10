A local charitable organisation, Zoe Empowers Malawi, has disbursed start-up kits worth K95 Million to about 131 orphans and vulnerable children in Dowa who had undergone training in different vocational skills, which the organisation organized.

Apart from the start-up kits, the organisation has also provided K72.4 million grants to 324 orphaned and vulnerable youths, depending on the type of business they have ventured into.

Speaking during the disbursement exercise on Friday at Zoe offices in Mponela-Dowa, the organization’s country manager, Maclein Harawa, said the exercise is crucial in ensuring that youths become self-reliant.

He said: “We cannot talk about Zoe Empowers without talking about business. Through this exercise, we feel they will be able to do business and make profits. This will eventually make them afford to pay school fees, buy basic household needs and sustain their lives. So business is crucial in all their aspects of lives.”

He said since the project’s inception in 2017, the organisation has managed to assist about 20,000 youths in the country attain various skills and start-up kits.

One of the beneficiaries, Ivy Chanza of Limodzi Funsani from the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district, said she was delighted that she now has a start-up kit for the tailoring skill that she acquired from the organisation.

“With the equipment, I have found something that will help me generate income to help support my family and relatives because since I graduated from secondary school in 2018, I had no skill to help me generate money,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Chifuniro Magombo, thanked the organisation for empowering him with vocational skills, saying it will help him realize his dreams.

The organisation has disbursed sewing and knitting machines, barbershop start-up kits, carpentry, mechanics, both motor vehicle and bicycle machines and salon machines.

Individuals from the United States of America are funding the initiative.

By Kondwani Kandiado