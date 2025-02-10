Umunthu for Sustainable Empowerment has expressed concern over reports of an age limit bill being proposed by some Members of Parliament to bar elderly individuals from running for the presidency.

In a press statement signed by Executive Director Prince Mattaka, the organization emphasized that every citizen has the constitutional right to vote and run for political office.

“The elderly have contributed immensely to our society. We urge Members of Parliament to respect and protect their rights,” reads part of the statement.

The statement comes amidst growing reports of elderly citizens being sidelined, mistreated, and excluded from leadership roles, raising fears of systemic discrimination against this group.

According to reports, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) wants to table the bill in Parliament to bar the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika from contesting in the September general elections.