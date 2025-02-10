Social Commentator Samuel Lwara has lamented that out of the 21 million plus population in Malawi, only 7 million people have registered in the just-ended voter registration the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) conducted across the country.

Lwara has noted with great concern that 7 million people cannot transform decisions of the country speaking for themselves that the majority of Malawians have failed to register, describing this as destroying the hard-won democracy.

He said many Malawians are speaking openly that things are not good in the country, fertilizer at K145,000 per bag, maize at K85,000 per bag and the daily skyrocketing prices of essential commodities but they did not go to register, saying these are people that don’t want change in Malawi.

Chakwera will not win the September 2025 elections.

Speaking through an audio clip, Lwara has attributed low voter registration turnout to the tragic death of Saulosi Chilima on 10th June 2024, who many Malawians expected to lead the nation as the 7th President of the Republic of Malawi on 16th September 2025.

Lwara said President Lazarus Chakwera has remained silent and spoken nothing of the death of his second in command, observing that the way he handled Chilima’s death spoke volumes that Chilima was Chakwera’s enemy number one.

He said Chilima, who is resting in peace and power at Nsipe in Ntcheu district, was the people’s choice in the 16th September 2025 elections for Malawi to start breathing a new life of transformation, but the MCP saw it another way, but to escort him for an early grave.

The social commentator said Chilima made Arthur Peter Mutharika President of the Republic of Malawi in 2014. He won the hearts of many that in him there was potential to lead, and the same was done to President Chakwera in 2020, but the way he died has raised suspicions that President Chakwera allegedly played a hand.

He said as the writings are on the wall, remembering how Chilima was tragically killed in a plane crash, no Malawian is ready to vote for President Chakwera to bounce back into government on 16th September 2025.

“There’s no way President Chakwera can win the September 2025 elections; Malawians have lost trust in him on the way he treated the death of Dr. Chilima; many Malawians shun the voter registration because of frustrations,” said Lwara.

Lwara has finally said looking at the frustrations Malawians have over the tragic death of Chilima, whoever will vote for Chakwera on 16th September 2025 will be a witch and will be declared to be part of those who contributed to Chilima’s death.