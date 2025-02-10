Amid rising food shortages in Nkhata-Bay, Kunyanja Private Secondary School has donated relief food worth K10 million to 190 vulnerable households, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the local community.

Each household received 30 kilograms of maize and K2,000 in cash. The initiative, now in its fourth year, aims to ease the burden of hunger during the lean season.

Speaking at the event, the school’s director, Feston Singoyi, emphasized that their outreach extends beyond education.

“We recognize the challenges our surrounding communities face, and as a school, we believe in giving back. This donation is part of our long-term commitment to supporting those in need,” Singoyi said.

The school also extended its generosity to St. Maria Goretti School for the Blind and inmates at Nkhata Bay Prison, donating maize, cooking oil, soap, and soya pieces. Singoyi further revealed that Kunyanja Private Secondary School is exploring ways to empower communities through business capital and agricultural support.

Nkhata Bay District Disaster Risk Management Officer Rachel Kamanga, who graced the occasion, praised the school for complementing government efforts in hunger relief.

“As a government, we are distributing maize to over 10,000 affected households, but we cannot reach everyone. Kunyanja Private Secondary School’s support is a much-needed intervention,” Kamanga said, urging beneficiaries not to sell the donated maize.

For families like that of Evelyn Phiri, a mother of eight, the donation was a lifeline.

“We had completely run out of food, and my children were struggling to attend school. This support has come just in time,” she said with gratitude.

The donation comes as prolonged dry spells and poor harvests continue to leave many households in Nkhata Bay struggling for food.