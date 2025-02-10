Federation of Disability Organisations in Malawi (FEDOMA) says that people with disability should be included in decision-making processes in the country.

FEDOMA Executive Director Symon Munde made the remarks in Zomba when his organisation was introducing a project called Enhancing Participation of Men, women, boys and Girls with Disabilities in the decision-making process.

He observed that in most cases, people with disabilities are sidelined in decision-making processes at districts, Area Development Committees (ADC), Village Development Committees (VDCs) and other decision-making structures.

Munde further observed that most decisions are made at the disadvantage of people with disability.

“We will implement this project with Zomba District Council and it is my wish that people with disability will benefit from the project,” Munde said.

District Gender Officer Ruperth Kamtsendero commended FEDOMA for introducing the project in Zomba, which is expected to improve the inclusivity of people with disabilities in decision-making processes.

The Gender Officer also expressed hope that the project will have an impact in seeing people with disabilities in decision-making making the district, area and village level structures

FEDOMA will implement the project in two years with funding from Brot.

A similar project will be implemented in Balaka, Kasungu and Ntcheu.