Amid Malawi’s evolving political landscape, Comrade Sawyer Owen Kanyumba recently shared his thoughts on the 2025 political developments in the country through the “Malawi Under Siege 2025” WhatsApp platform. His remarks reflect the growing tension and strategic maneuvering within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its allies, specifically concerning the political calculations of both the MCP and the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

According to Kanyumba, if things were progressing as one might expect, there would be no issue with the constitutional amendments that have been widely discussed and called for by various political actors. However, he highlights a deeper underlying power struggle within the political parties, especially about their leadership and alliances. Specifically, he draws attention to the complex relationship between the MCP and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), particularly in the context of their leadership struggles and how these dynamics play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s political future.

Kanyumba’s comments suggest that the MCP, which currently holds significant influence in Malawi’s political arena, is keenly aware of the DPP’s continued power under former President Peter Mutharika’s leadership. Despite the DPP’s political setbacks, there is still a palpable fear within the MCP that Mutharika could rally significant support, particularly among his loyalists within the party. This, according to Kanyumba, places MCP in a precarious position as it seeks to balance its ambitions with the looming threat posed by the DPP.

In his remarks, Kanyumba points to the UTM, led by Vice President Saulos Chilima, as a potential ally in this power struggle. He contends that some within the UTM may have come to realize that Dr. Dalitso Kabambe (DK), a key figure within the UTM, lacks the political clout and ability to challenge Mutharika effectively. Kanyumba insinuates that this realization may have led UTM to rethink its support for DK and possibly consider a more strategic alignment to secure a strong candidate against the DPP. This, he suggests, could involve backing a weaker candidate from the DPP to “balance” the power dynamics within the political sphere.

Kanyumba’s analysis paints a picture of Dr. Dalitso Kabambe as a figure who may be more of a political pawn than a powerful contender in his own right. According to Kanyumba, DK’s position within the UTM, particularly his prospects as a presidential candidate, is uncertain and highly dependent on the shifting allegiances within the party. He refers to DK as “just a pony in this battle,” implying that Kabambe’s political influence is limited, and he may be being used by others within the UTM for their political agendas.

This view suggests that the UTM, despite its claims of progressive leadership and transformation, is mired in political manoeuvring that could ultimately undermine its promises of change. Kanyumba’s criticism points to the idea that rather than fostering genuine political reform, the party is focused on securing power through strategic alliances and political gamesmanship. The ongoing support for DK, therefore, might not be based on his capabilities as a leader but rather as a way to navigate the complexities of Malawian politics.

One of the most telling aspects of Kanyumba’s comments is his assertion that the MCP fears APM (Peter Mutharika) and his influence on the DPP. He argues that the MCP’s leadership recognizes the DPP’s lingering power and sees APM as a formidable force, despite his post-presidency status. This ongoing power struggle between the MCP and the DPP shapes many of the decisions that are currently being made within Malawi’s political circles.

Kanyumba’s comments also indicate that the MCP’s political strategies are driven by the need to undermine the DPP and its potential comeback. As a result, the MCP is faced with the challenge of navigating these political realities while maintaining its dominance. The manipulation of candidate selection within the party, particularly about the 2025 elections, is presented as a key aspect of this strategy. The MCP may aim to weaken the DPP by supporting candidates that could be seen as less politically dangerous to their control.

In his conversation with fellow political commentators, Kanyumba urged his peers to reconsider their positions and stop viewing the political battle in simplistic terms. He advised them to scrutinize the potential candidates and alliances with greater care, suggesting that some individuals may be pushing forward a candidate that does not align with the broader goals of the party or country.

He specifically called out Allan Ngumuya, whom he accuses of supporting a “weak” candidate for the DPP. According to Kanyumba, this might be part of a larger plan to strategically balance the political field, but he warns that such moves could ultimately backfire and leave the country in a less stable political environment. Kanyumba’s call for deeper political analysis and foresight is an invitation for Malawians to rethink the strategic decisions being made and to carefully consider how these decisions will impact the nation’s future.

Kanyumba’s remarks reflect the complexity of Malawi’s political environment as the country approaches the 2025 elections. The internal power struggles within key political parties, particularly the MCP and UTM, reveal the deep divisions and competing interests that shape the country’s leadership landscape. As Malawi moves forward, it will be crucial for political leaders and citizens alike to remain vigilant and engaged in the ongoing debate over the future of the nation’s governance. The coming years will be defining for Malawi, and the choices made in 2025 will have lasting consequences on the country’s political stability and economic prosperity.

Ultimately, Kanyumba’s critical analysis calls for a more nuanced understanding of the current political dynamics and a shift towards strategic decision-making that goes beyond personal ambition and seeks to prioritize the long-term stability and growth of Malawi.