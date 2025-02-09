The National Development Party (NDP) has announced its decision to contest the upcoming presidential election on September 16 without forming any political alliances. NDP President Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo made the declaration during a political rally in Mzimba, emphasizing that his party is ready to govern Malawi independently.

Mwenifumbo explained that past alliances had not benefited the NDP, citing the Tonse Alliance as an example. He claimed that some parties were merely used to secure votes but were later sidelined.

“We do not want to be behind any other party because we are ready to govern this country on our own,” he said.

The NDP leader criticized President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government, accusing them of failing Malawians, particularly the people of Mzimba. He urged voters to reject the MCP in the upcoming elections, pointing to unfulfilled promises and stalled infrastructure projects in the Northern Region.

“Malawians had hope in Chakwera’s government, but Northerners have been left out. Just look at the failure to complete major road projects such as Jenda-Edingeni-Engalaweni-Mzimba Boma and Eswazini-Mzalangwe,” Mwenifumbo said.

He also questioned the government’s commitment to Mzimba, highlighting delays in the construction of Chimkusa Road, Chanthomba Road, Mzimba Secondary School Road, and the long-promised M’mbelwa University.

Mwenifumbo expressed concern over the lack of development in Mzimba despite its rich mineral resources. He emphasized the need for a fair distribution of national resources.

“Mzimba is blessed with minerals, yet it remains one of the least developed districts in the country. The national cake needs to be shared equally,” he stressed.

Regarding the Kanyika Niobium project, Mwenifumbo stated that the NDP opposes refining minerals outside Malawi. He insisted that all processing and refining should be done within the country to maximize economic benefits.

Dismissing claims that the NDP is aligned with the MCP, Mwenifumbo reaffirmed that his party would not ally with what he described as a “failed government.” He also distanced himself from any past affiliations with the MCP, insisting that the NDP is fully independent.

Mwenifumbo, who previously served as Minister of Agriculture under the late President Bingu wa Mutharika, reminded Malawians of past agricultural successes.

“During our time, Malawi produced enough food to support other nations, including Zimbabwe and Namibia,” he said.

The NDP is focusing its campaign on key areas, including job creation, youth empowerment, fighting corruption, and boosting agriculture and mining. Mwenifumbo assured Malawians that his party would prioritize economic growth and equal opportunities for all.

With this announcement, the NDP formally enters the presidential race, offering an alternative leadership vision for Malawi’s future.