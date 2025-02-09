The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) proposed age limit bill, calling it a “blatant attempt” to undermine democracy and sideline Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika from the 2025 presidential elections.

This comes on the heels of a proposed amendment to Section 80(6) of the Constitution of Malawi, which seeks to introduce a 75-year age limit for presidential candidates. Reports indicate that the government has set aside K300 million of taxpayers’ money to bribe stakeholders, including Members of Parliament, to support this bill.

In reaction to the development, Peter Mukhito, DPP Secretary-General, said, “The recent activities of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) concerning the proposed age limit bill represent a troubling breach of democratic norms and a potential violation of international and human rights standards.”

Mukhito emphasized that the proposed bill is a clear deviation from Malawi’s responsibilities as outlined in international frameworks such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The DPP has criticized the bill for its arbitrary age limit, which targets a specific demographic and breaches fundamental human rights principles that prohibit discrimination.

“The intent behind this bill is clear: to sideline Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika as a contender in the September 2025 Presidential elections. This action not only endangers Malawi’s democratic ethos but also contravenes international commitments to fair and just governance,” he added.

The party has also expressed concerns about allegations of monetary incentives being offered to MPs to sway their votes, calling it a corruption of democratic institutions.

The party has since urged the international community, local watchdog agencies, and civil society organizations to remain vigilant, offering robust dialogues and urging Malawian political actors to honour their international obligations.