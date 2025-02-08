Wendy Harawa, a former member of the Zembani band, has celebrated Malawian-American artist Neppier Longwe, known as Nepman, with K7 million for his gospel song ‘I Sing to You,’ featured in his recently released 7-track EP titled ‘It Takes Time.

In a delightful twist of fate, Harawa, who once walked the path of a secular artist before venturing into gospel music, shared her thoughts on her official Facebook page.

Harawa declared her willingness to pay 7 million kwacha for Nepman to perform “I Sing to You” at her upcoming ‘Favour’ concert.

This generous offer sparked a flurry of excitement, as many people commented positively about the song.

Noel Mchenga chimed in, saying, “The song is just nice. There is a strong message and he can indeed pocket the K7 million.”

In a surprising turn of events, Nepman took to his Facebook page to reflect on Harawa’s tempting offer.

He pondered, “Should I switch genres and begin producing gospel music with this offer?” Known for his secular music, this question hung in the air like a tantalizing mystery.

“I was pleasantly surprised by Nepman. The moment I listened to ‘I Sing to You,’ it had me worshipping right away,” she expressed.

Like a breath of fresh air, the song resonated deeply with her. The “Sindili Choncho” hitmaker continued to praise Nepman, stating that more blessings should flow to him for this uplifting piece.