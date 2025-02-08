A group of concerned citizens, led by Edward Kambanje and Oliver Nakoma, has strongly condemned the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its government operatives for planning to restrict political competition by attempting to impose age limit for presidential candidates.

In a statement, the group says it has gathered credible information that government has set aside K300 million of taxpayers’ money to bribe stakeholders including Members of Parliament to support this bill.

At the heart of the controversy is a proposed amendment to Section 80(6) of the Constitution of Malawi, which seeks to introduce a 75-year age limit for presidential candidates. The concerned citizens argue that this move is a direct attack on democracy, violating the principles of constitutionalism and the rights of citizens to participate in the political process.

“The proposed amendment to Section 80(6) of the Constitution of Malawi, which seeks to introduce a 75-year age limit for presidential candidates, is a direct attack on democracy,” reads part of the statement. “We have gathered credible intelligence that MCP has budgeted millions to bribe Members of Parliament, Civil Society Organizations, chiefs, and social commentators to support this draconian bill.”

The concerned citizens have issued a strong warning to MPs, urging them not to pass the bill, which they describe as “evil and undemocratic.” They vow to mobilize citizens across the country to hold their MPs accountable and to take to the streets, petition the international community, and expose those behind the scheme if the bill proceeds.

“We call upon all patriotic Malawians to stand up and defend democracy. Our country is facing serious economic challenges that require urgent attention, not political witch-hunts disguised as constitutional amendments,” adds the statement. “We demand that Parliament focus on addressing the real issues affecting Malawians rather than being used as a tool for political persecution.”

This development comes as Malawi prepares for the 2025 General Elections, with concerns already raised about voter registration issues and the integrity of the electoral process. The move has sparked outrage among citizens, who are calling on the government to focus on addressing the country’s economic challenges rather than undermining democracy.