Mighty Wanderers goalkeeping stalwart William Thole, has rejected a new contract offer from the club, paving the way for his departure when his current deal expires on February 23, 2025.

Wanderers Chief Executive Officer Panganeni Ndovi told the local media that the club had expressed interest in keeping Thole, but the shot-stopper had other plans.

Reports suggest that Thole is currently abroad, where he is expected to sign with a new club. The Malawi national team’s first-choice goalkeeper has been a key player for Wanderers, and his departure will undoubtedly be felt.

However, the Nomads have moved swiftly to secure a replacement, signing Chancy Mtete from Mzuzu City Hammers. Mtete’s arrival is expected to bolster Wanderers’ goalkeeping department and provide competition for the number one spot.

As Thole prepares to bid farewell to Wanderers, the club’s fans will undoubtedly be grateful for his contributions during his time at the club.