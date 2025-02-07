This Saturday, Country Club Limbe in Blantyre will play host to the highly anticipated NBS ‘Kachangu Pre-Valentine’ golf tournament, with over 100 golfers expected to compete in the prestigious event.

Sponsored by NBS Bank plc, the tournament promises to deliver a perfect blend of competition, networking, and entertainment on the golf course.

As the Valentine’s season approaches, the NBS ‘Kachangu Pre-Valentine’ golf tournament is poised to set the tone for a weekend of love and sportsmanship. With 75 golfers already registered, excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling day of golf.

According to Stella Hara, Head of Marketing at NBS Bank plc, the tournament aligns perfectly with the bank’s values and services. “Golf is a game of precision, patience, and strategy, qualities that align perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions. Similarly, our ‘Kachangu Digital Loans’ reflect this innovative approach, as these loans are easily accessible digitally and conveniently. This reinforces NBS Bank’s dedication to being ‘a caring’, reliable financial partner of choice,” said Hara.

As a flagship sponsor of Country Club Limbe, NBS Bank has consistently supported golf and fostered a strong sports community. Harold Phiri, Golf captain of Country Club Limbe, expressed his gratitude to NBS Bank plc for their continued sponsorship.

“We are delighted to host this prestigious tournament and look forward to an exciting day on the greens, where golfers can compete, connect, and experience the warmth of the Valentine’s season,” said Phiri.

With the stage set for a fantastic day of golf, the NBS ‘Kachangu Pre-Valentine’ golf tournament promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for all participants.