Malawi’s music sensation Onesimus is back with a bang, dropping his first single of the year, “Tabwera.”

This sultry love song tells the tale of a lovelorn individual yearning for companionship, and the emotional vocals will undoubtedly leave fans swooning.

In a recent interview, Onesimus hinted at an exciting year ahead, promising his fans a superb 2025. With an album in the works, the talented musician is poised to take the music industry by storm.

“I have got an album to drop, and I’m expecting a lot of things,” he revealed. “I also want to thank my country’s people here in Malawi for always supporting me.”

Onesimus’s 2024 was nothing short of phenomenal, with the artist scooping up an impressive array of local and international awards. Some of his notable wins include Best Male Artist at the 2024 Shining Star Africa Awards, Best Male Artist at the 2024 HAPA Awards, and Song of the Year (Controller) at the 2024 Music Video Africa Awards (MVAA).

The musician’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down, with two nominations in the upcoming awards ceremony set to take place in April in Kigali, Rwanda. Onesimus is up for Best Young Achiever Music Video of the Year for his hit single “Controller” and Best Young Achiever Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, “Tabwera” is enjoying a phenomenal reception from music lovers. Within the first hour of its release, the song’s visualizer racked up an impressive 5,000 views on YouTube, setting the tone for a chart-topping success.