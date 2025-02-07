A major boost has been given to reforestation efforts in Malawi, with a K7.5 million donation by the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) to support the Maseko Ngoni tree planting initiative at Muonekera Mountain in Ntcheu district.

At a symbolic cheque presentation ceremony in Blantyre, NBM Plc’s Chief Risk Officer, Charles Ulaya, highlighted the importance of preserving the environment.

“We took up the journey of environmental conservation in 2014 because we believe that nurturing our natural resources is key to securing a sustainable future,” said Ulaya. “Our aim is not only to revitalize Malawi’s landscape but also to actively reduce our carbon footprint, contributing to a healthier planet.”

The initiative, implemented by the Chibwana Youth Group under the patronage of Inkosi Goma V, has already shown significant success, with over 65,000 surviving trees on Muonekera Mountain.

Inkosi Goma V expressed his gratitude for the support, stating, “Every tree planted is a step towards preventing climate change shocks and safeguarding our environment for future generations.”

The additional funding is expected to accelerate tree planting efforts, enhance biodiversity, and improve regional air quality. This donation demonstrates a commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability.