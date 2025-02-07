Malawi’s fuel crisis has worsened following the recent closure of filling stations across the country, prompting growing public frustration and calls for urgent government intervention.

The situation has sparked demands for the immediate resignation of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje, with critics accusing him of failing to manage the crisis effectively.

In a strongly worded statement, Apostle Harold Kachepatsonga, Founder and Father of the Mighty Chenicheni Mchiti African International Pentecostal Developmental Church (CCMAIPD), expressed grave concerns over the worsening fuel shortage. He condemned the decision to shut down filling stations, arguing that it has only exacerbated an already dire situation.

“The closure of filling stations has led to long queues, disrupted business operations, and heightened public frustration. Essential services and daily activities are grinding to a halt due to the inability to access fuel,” Kachepatsonga stated.

The fuel crisis has left both urban and rural communities struggling, with transport services, businesses, and even emergency response operations severely affected. Many Malawians are spending hours in line at fuel stations with no guarantee of getting petrol or diesel. The economic implications are far-reaching, as businesses incur losses due to transportation challenges and reduced productivity.

Adding to public outrage is the revelation that MERA CEO Henry Kachaje is reportedly on a long vacation while the country grapples with fuel shortages. Kachepatsonga described this as an unacceptable display of negligence.

“In light of these events, we call for the immediate resignation of Henry Kachaje. His apparent negligence and failure to effectively address the crisis demonstrate a lack of commitment to his role,” he stated.

The statement further urged the government to intervene and implement sustainable solutions to stabilize the fuel supply and prevent future shortages.

“The people of Malawi deserve transparency, accountability, and effective leadership in resolving this dire situation. MERA must act decisively and responsibly to ensure fuel is available at all pump stations without delay,” Kachepatsonga emphasized.

Malawi’s fuel crisis has been an ongoing challenge, with authorities often citing forex shortages and logistical difficulties as contributing factors. However, critics argue that poor management and a lack of proactive measures have worsened the situation.