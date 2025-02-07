Principal Secretary responsible for National Unity in the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Dr Elizabeth Gomani Chindebvu, has challenged traditional leaders and faith leaders to be at the forefront of mindset change if the country is to achieve its aspirations as enshrined in the Malawi 2063 (M2063) development blueprint.

Chindebvu was speaking Thursday in Balaka during an engagement meeting with traditional leaders, religious leaders and representatives of youths, focusing on mindset change, hard work, wealth creation, prosperity and self-reliance.

“It is very important to embrace mindset change to propel the country’s dream forward. Malawi 2063, as a development blueprint, has three pillars and seven enablers, and among these enablers, mindset change is one of the crucial aspects which our Ministry is championing,” Chindebvu said.

She emphasized that it is paramount to align religious leaders as well as traditional leaders with mindset change messages because they are the gatekeepers and can easily guide their congregants and subjects towards prosperity and self-reliance.

Chindebvu expressed optimism that the leaders will effectively disseminate information on the issue to the masses.

Chairperson for Balaka Pastors’ Fraternal, Reverend Harry Steven Smith, acknowledged that leaders have to take a leading role in encouraging their subjects to embrace mindset change and work hard to attain sustainable development.

“As faith leaders, apart from encouraging our faithful to offer supplications to God, we should also encourage them to work hard and cast away all the spirit of laziness. This is not time for MANNA,” Smith said.

The aim of the Malawi 2063 is to transform Malawi into a wealthy, self-reliant, industrialized “upper-middle-income country” by the year 2063. However, for this to happen, experts argue that there is a need for mindset change in various aspects.