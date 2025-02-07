The Balaka District Council has on Friday approved a budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year pegged at MK31.1 billion representing a 51% increase from the previous financial year.

Vice Chairperson for the Council’s Vice Chairperson for Budget, Finance and Audit Committee, councillor Osman Mapira, disclosed that Central Government transfers have been pegged at MK1.84 billion, Locally Generated Revenue has been estimated at MK344 million, an increase of 24% from the 2024-2025 budget while donor funds have been estimated at MK8.6 billion.

The lion’s share has gone to the Education sector with an estimated MK689 million, seconded by the health sector, which has an estimated budget of MK645.3 million, and the secretariat has received an estimatedvMK186.6 million.

The newly devolved sector, the lands department, has been allocated MK11.4 million, while the Nutrition sector has received the smallest chunk of MK3 million.

Speaking in an interview shortly after passing the budget, councillor Mapira expressed optimism that the council will implement several development projects in the financial year.

“We are going to ensure that the funds in this budget are used strictly for the intended purpose, and, at the same time, enhancing project monitoring and supervision to achieve quality service delivery for the betterment of the citizens of the district,” said Mapira

Meanwhile, the Director of Education and Sports for Balaka District Council, Saulos Namani, hopes the education sector stands to benefit a lot from the budget.

“This budget has come at a critical time when we have several challenges in our schools. Among others, we hope to renovate classroom blocks which were blown off by winds,” Namani said.