Tamia Ja, a popular social media influencer, has accused the Malawi Police Service, specifically Lingadzi Police Station, of withholding K1.2 million of her money.

Last year, Tamia Ja was arrested and detained over theft allegations. A businessperson had mistakenly sent K8 million to her account, intending to send it to someone else. Tamia Ja was accused of refusing to return the funds.

During the investigation, police searched her home, confiscating her passport and money. While her passport was later returned, the K1.2 million remains withheld.

Tamia Ja expressed her frustration on Facebook, stating, “I tried many times to ask them kuti andipatse ndalama zanga koma nothing is happening that’s why I had to bring the issue on social media to get help from people who can help me with this issue.”

In a separate post, Tamia Ja sounded a crucial reminder to Malawians to know their rights! She emphasized the importance of being aware of one’s fundamental rights, particularly when interacting with law enforcement.

“Warrants are issued by a judge or magistrate and are directed to police officers,” added Tamia Ja. “Therefore, in Malawi, the police cannot search your car, house, or any property without a warrant.”