The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has denied Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa permission to hold a Big Walk event aimed at raising funds for nomination fees.

In a letter dated February 6, 2025, LCC Chief Executive Officer, Macloud Kadam’manja, informed Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa that his request for permission had been denied. The event was slated for March 11, 2025, and was to commence at 9:30 am from the 6 miles roundabout, proceeding to Game Complex via Simama Hotel through PMF “C” Company.

According to LCC, soliciting funds for political campaigns requires approval from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) first. Therefore, Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa has been redirected to seek MEC’s approval before resubmitting his request to LCC.

Ras Chikomeni was disqualified in the 2019 tripartite elections due to unmet requirements, including the payment of a K2 million nomination fee, Chirwa is now struggling to raise the new nomination fee of K10 million announced by the MEC.

This substantial increase from the previous K2 million fee is part of MEC’s efforts to ensure only serious contenders participate in the electoral process. Chirwa’s plans to hold a Big Walk event to raise funds for the nomination fee were recently denied by the Lilongwe City Council, which cited the need for MEC approval first.

Chirwa’s determination to contest is admirable, but the financial burden is significant. The increased nomination fee and the requirement to collect signatures from various districts pose considerable challenges for aspiring candidates like Chirwa.