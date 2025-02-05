Women Judges Association of Malawi (WOJAM) has called on school learners in Ntchisi to work hard in class to excel in their education to become professionals such as lawyers and other productive citizens with professional jobs.

WOJAM made the call at Malomo Community Day Secondary School, Mbomba Community Day Secondary School and Mkweche Primary School in Ntchisi during a career talk to inspire the learners.

Speaking at Malomo Community Day Secondary School, WOJAM President, Justice Jean Kayira encouraged the learners to prepare very well for the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination to pass with good grades to secure places in the university colleges for tertiary education.

She, therefore, advises girls to refrain from indulging in sex relations, saying this would reduce their chances of continuing with their education.

“Education is key to successful livelihood,” Said the WOJAM President.

On her part, Justice Fiona Mwale told the students that they could become judges provided they work hard to fulfil their dreams

Malomo Community Day Secondary School’s head teacher, Emma Chikakula, hailed WOJAM for aspiring the students to aim higher.

Some of the WOJAM members who took part in the career talk are Justice Zione Ntaba, Justice Msekandiana, Justice Chimwaza, Counsel Janet Kamoto, and Counsel Nyanda.

On the same day, WOJAM celebrated the 95th birthday of Alice Catherine Kavwenje at Kwendakwina Village, T/A Chilooko in Ntchisi

Recently, WOJAM named Kavwenje to be a role model in girls’ education to champion the Nzotheka project.

She single-handedly educated her eleven children after the passing of her husband in 1982.

Most of her children went up to universities to acquire higher education and are in professional jobs.