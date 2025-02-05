Amidst Donald Trump’s administrative orders, the United States Agency for International Development -USAID has sent its workers on forced leave, ordering them to be available by phone and by email.

In a memorandum dated 4th February 2025 signed by deputy administrator for policy and planning Pete Morocco, the forced leave imposed is with pay until verdict.

The Agency has also ordered workers sent on leave to be available by phone and email during normal working hours as they will be needed to respond to matters of urgent and ordered not to enter USAID premises and Systems.

“During the period that you are on administrative leave you are not to enter USAID premises, access USAID systems, or attempt to use your position or authority with USAID in any way without any prior permission or prior permission of a supervisor in your chain of command” reads the Memo.

Recently, it was announced that all USAID directly hired personnel globally would be placed on administrative leave, except designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs.