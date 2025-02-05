Tumpe Nigel Ntaya, also known as Phwedo, has confidently claimed that he can take on any character given to him by the directors. Excitingly, he shared that in the yet-to-be-released movie “Welcome to Maula Prison,” he will portray a character quite different from the one he played in “School Days.”

Last year, Phwedo captured attention with his remarkable acting in the award-winning film “School Days,” where he took on the role of a student displaying negative behaviors.

His performance was like a breath of fresh air in a crowded room of predictable roles.

Now, as many eagerly await this Lilongwe-based actor’s showcase of similar skills in “Welcome to Malawi,” Phwedo has made it clear that impressive acting will be expected, yet it will be distinct from his previous role.

He stated, “As far as I know, an actor must diversify by taking on different characters. Personally, I am capable of handling any role assigned by the director.” This highlights his commitment to versatility.

Moreover, he pointed out that while some actors are restricted to one type of role, he does not fall into that category. “A rolling stone gathers no moss,” he added, underscoring his adaptability.

As he turned to the upcoming “Welcome to Maula Prison” movie set for release in May, he noted that he can’t reveal too much about the plot because they want viewers to have a unique experience. If he shares too much now, fans might not find it fresh.

Nevertheless, in his summary, he stressed that the film is highly entertaining and educational, conveying four stories within it. The shooting commenced last year and was finalized this year.

Finally, the movie will premiere in all regions of the country, starting with Lilongwe at BICC on May 2nd, followed by Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on the 3rd, and concluding at Chisanga Complex in Mzuzu on May 4th.