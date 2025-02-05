Police in Limbe have taken into custody a 34-year-old man, Ebelle Mangani, for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 3-year-old girl.

According to Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Limbe Police Public Relations Officer, a complaint was lodged at Kapeni Police Unit that, on January 29, 2025 at around 18:00 hours, Mangani coaxed a 3-year-old girl who was playing with her friend into a nearby maize field where he sexually assaulted her.

The matter came to light when the victim’s mother inquired about her prior whereabouts. The victim narrated the whole ordeal and also highlighted that her underwear was left in the said maize field.

This prompted the victim’s parents to report the matter at Kapeni Police Unit, where they were referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital One Stop Centre for medical examination. The results came out positive for sexual assault, and he was admitted to the medical facility.

Upon receiving the complaint, Police detectives commenced investigations that led to the arrest of the suspect at Nkando Trading Centre in Mulanje district on February 02, 2025 where he sought refuge.

Mangani, who admitted to the charge levelled against him, is currently remanded at Blantyre Prison pending a further court appearance.

The suspect, a bricklayer by profession, was once convicted of the same offence in 2017 and was released from Blantyre Prison in 2023.

Ebelle Mangani hails from Nthundu Village in the area of Traditional Kapeni in Blantyre district.