In a move set to inspire a new era of hope and progress in Malawi, Mary Chilima, wife of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, is poised to launch the Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation next week.

This momentous occasion is set for 12th February 2025, a day which would have marked late Chilima’s 52nd birthday and promises to be a celebration of his enduring legacy.

The SKC Foundation, a groundbreaking non-partisan and non-political organization, is dedicated to fulfilling Chilima’s vision for a brighter, more empowered Malawi. With a focus on education, self-reliance, and leadership, the Foundation is set to transform lives and communities across the nation.

“The Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation intends to serve as a beacon of hope, progress, and empowerment for Malawians. By promoting education, self-reliance, and leadership while maintaining a non-political stance, the Foundation will ensure Dr. Chilima’s vision for Malawi and Africa is realized for generations to come,” said Mary.

She added that to achieve the objectives, the SKC Foundation plans to embark on various resource mobilisation initiatives such as corporate sponsorship, crowdfunding and charity events.

“This accords the Foundation the opportunity to pay tribute to him by simultaneously celebrating his life and raising funds to continue his initiatives,” she added.

The launch gala, a black-tie event at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), promises to be an unforgettable evening of tribute, celebration, and inspiration. Tickets to the launch gala are being sold for MK100,000 per person for the silver category, MK200,000 per person for the gold category and MK300,000 per person for the platinum category.

The late Vice President died in a plane crash together with eight others on 10 June 2024 in Chikangawa Forest on their way to a funeral in Nkhata-Bay.