Former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika is preparing to host a major gathering at Page House in Mangochi on Saturday, February 8, where over 800 women from churches and mosques will come together for a special thanksgiving event.

The gathering, themed “Thanksgiving”, is designed to promote unity, encourage spiritual reflection, and celebrate gratitude among women of faith.

The event will begin at 1:00 PM, featuring a well-structured program that includes thanksgiving prayers, choir performances, and dramatic plays. Each of these activities has been carefully planned to create an inspiring and meaningful experience for attendees.

The gathering is expected to attract women from various backgrounds, making it a significant moment for interfaith relations in Mangochi.

As part of the preparations, organizers are working tirelessly to ensure that the event receives widespread publicity and attracts a large turnout. To strategize on how best to promote the gathering, a WhatsApp group call has been scheduled for 8:00 AM today, where key stakeholders will discuss promotional efforts across various platforms.

Madame Mutharika’s initiative underscores her dedication to fostering social harmony and community engagement through faith-based interactions. The excitement continues to build as the date approaches, with organizers confident that this event will leave a lasting impact on those who attend.

With its focus on gratitude and togetherness, the gathering promises to be a powerful occasion, providing women with a platform to reflect, connect, and celebrate their faith. Organizers remain optimistic that the event will strengthen spiritual ties and unity within the region, making it a memorable experience for all participants.