FDH Bank Plc’s shareholders are celebrating a major windfall as the bank’s market capitalization has surged to K2.161 trillion, just five years after listing on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE).

This remarkable growth has seen the bank’s share price skyrocket by 3032% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of K10 in 2020 to K313.19 as of February 4, 2025.

The bank’s Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi, said their strategy is anchored by four strategic pillars: customer focus, operational efficiency, people development, and continuous innovation. “We are pleased with this milestone, which underscores our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders, particularly our investors,” Mkulichi said.

Mkulichi highlighted the bank’s dedication to adaptability, resilience, and sustainable growth while ensuring superior returns for shareholders. He also expressed gratitude to investors and customers for their trust and confidence in FDH Bank Plc.

The bank’s strong financial performance has yielded lucrative returns for investors. In 2024 alone, FDH Bank Plc distributed dividends totalling K28.087 billion, comprising a first interim dividend of K13.043 billion in August and a second interim dividend of K15.044 billion. This translated to a total payout of K4.07 per share.

Furthermore, shareholders received encouraging news in January 2025 when the bank issued a revised Trading Statement for the December 31, 2024 financial year. The statement projected a profit after tax ranging between K72.9 billion and K75.2 billion, further solidifying FDH Bank Plc’s position as a highly profitable institution.

FDH Bank Plc continues to assert itself as a leading digital bank in Malawi, pioneering innovations and expanding its services. Notably, it remains the only bank in Malawi offering Sharia-compliant banking and maintains a presence in every district, including the remote Likoma Island.

As the bank celebrates this milestone, Mkulichi reaffirmed FDH Bank Plc’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its stakeholders. “We aim to make FDH Bank Plc a significant enabler providing easily accessible and relevant financial solutions to both the private and public sectors of the economy, thereby significantly contributing towards the attainment of Malawi 2063.”