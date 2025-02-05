Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU), in conjunction with the Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM), have threatened to take industrial action if the government fails to respond to their demands.

The two unions have issued this ultimatum to the office of the President and Cabinet, effective from 5th February 2025 to 24th February 2025.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the ultimatum is response to the lack of acknowledgement or meaningful action regarding their demands.

Some of the demands the unions presented to the government included revision of allowances, leave grants and salary revision and restructuring for civil servants in the country.

The Statement indicates that officials from the two unions have been pushing for a meeting with the government negotiating team to discuss the matter since August last year, including the submission of the letter to SPC on 13th January 2025.

“When we submitted the letter a letter to SPC outlining pressing issues affecting civil servants, no action or acknowledgement has been made”, reads part of the statement.

In an interview with CSTU president Lameck Magawa, the delay in addressing grievances, coupled with the ever-increasing costs of living, has left members from two unions in a difficult and unsustainable condition.

“We, as trade unions representing the hardworking civil servants and teachers, find it disheartening that our repeated attempts to engage in a constructive dialogue have been disregarded”, said Magawa.

He added that the unions had given an ultimatum of 14 days to authorities to come open on what the government has prepared for them in the 2025/2026 financial year.

In December, the government increased its wage bill by 18%, which gave them hope that their concerns would be addressed.

They have since threatened to call for a nationwide strike if there will be any interest to act on the concerns.

“Should the government fail to respond to our demands by 24th February 2025, we will be left with no option but to take industrial action in ensuring that our concerns are heard and addressed”, said Magawa.

Other members who were present during media interviews include TUM president Willy Malimba, CSTU general secretary Titha Gomani, and Secretary General for TUM Charles Kumchenga.

The government side has not yet commented on the matter.