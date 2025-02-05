The Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) has waded into the contentious Balaka land compensation dispute, defending the District Commissioner Tamanya Harawa against allegations of impropriety, but CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has countered, urging MALGA to listen to both sides.

Harawa is being accused of involvement in a conspiracy to cheat residents of Ng’onga Village out of fair compensation for their customary land which has been acquired by Portland Cement Limited for a cement factory. On Monday, the Ng’onga residents stormed the Harawa’s office to deliver a petition demanding his transfer.

In a statement dated 4 February 2025, MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, stated that preliminary investigations by the association have revealed that Harawa may not have been involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Mkandawire pointed out that the compensation assessment was conducted in January 2023, and the first group of residents was compensated in July 2023 – two months before Harawa took office as District Commissioner in September 2023.

“We find it difficult to comprehend how Mr. Tamanya Harawa would have been involved in the alleged conspiracy theories,” Mkandawire stated.

MALGA emphasized that much as they call upon the authorities to adequately address the grievances of the people in this case, it should be noted that making unfounded and malice allegations against anyone is not only unfair but also defamatory in nature.

Meanwhile, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, has criticized MALGA for not being fair in its assessment. “The association should have taken an interest to listen to both sides before issuing this statement,” he argued.