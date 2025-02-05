A community meeting in Chanthomba, Mzimba, turned chaotic when angry residents chased away Minister of Public Works Jacob Hara, accusing him of failing to fix roads he had long promised to repair.

Hara, who is also the Member of Parliament for Solola Constituency, had come to discuss the maintenance of roads such as Chimkusa Road, Mzimba School Road, and Chanthomba Prison Road.

However, instead of receiving a warm welcome, he was met with frustration and confrontation from residents who said they were tired of empty promises.

“We are tired of your lies! You have been our MP for 10 years, yet our roads are still in terrible condition. Now that elections are near, you want to deceive us again. We won’t listen to you anymore!” one resident shouted.

As tensions escalated, the crowd grew more aggressive, forcing the minister to leave without addressing them.

Mzimba residents have long complained about poor road conditions, which become nearly impassable during the rainy season. Despite repeated pleas, they feel ignored by the government.

Meanwhile, some members of the Mzimba Heritage Association (MZIHA) allege that Hara also failed to honor the K2 million pledge he made during last year’s Umthetho festival at Hora Mountain.

“The minister personally promised K2 million and said other ministers would contribute an additional K3 million. We have followed up multiple times, but nothing has materialized,” said a senior MZIHA official.

Hara has refused to make any comments on the matter. However, with elections approaching, pressure is mounting on the government to act before public frustration turns into lost votes.