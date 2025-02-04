INJEJE yabenguni council has called on President Donald Trump of the USA to set aside land in America for all whites in South Africa. The council has made this call after learning of Trump’s concern on South African land issues through a social media post made by Trump.

In a statement released, the council says the majority of indigenous people of South Africa do not recognize white people as both as representatives of their interests, neither is America recognized as an overlord that can dictate to the people of South Africa what they should or should not do.

“The American investments in South Africa benefit the minority white commercial class whilst the rest of the indigenous people are nothing but slave labor, and thus USA economic threats are meaningless to a people who reside in abject poverty and deteriorating standards of living whilst a small group whom is friends with Trump reap inexplicable wealth which has never belonged to them,” reads part of the statement.

According to the council, the true landlords of South Africa are the people of Monarchs and Royal Leadership Institutions.

“It belongs to the indigenous people of the land, not some settlers who stole it using weapons of maximum destruction against an indigenous populace that was otherwise hospitable to an otherwise devilish people that had murderous, thievery and barbaric intentions. So as to ensure that the “class” of people that has Trump so concerned are safe and protected, we call on Trump to set aside land for all whites in South Africa irrespective of their country of origin,” as it reads.

The council has asked America to take on all white farms that feel unsafe in South Africa and give them land and funding to start farms in a country where they will be totally safe from anything and everything going on in South Africa.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump, telling him to “stick around there in the White House” and focus on resolving America’s own problems.

The remarks follow Trump’s threats to cut off all aid and impose sanctions on South Africa over the alleged mistreatment of white residents who remained after the apartheid era.