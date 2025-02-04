Old Mutual Malawi has pledged to plant over 10,000 trees in Mzuzu and Blantyre, emphasizing the need for sustainability in corporate tree-planting initiatives. This comes as the Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM) warns that many companies engage in tree planting primarily for publicity, neglecting proper care and management, which affects tree survival rates.

Speaking during a tree-planting event at Mgathira Primary School in Mzuzu, WESM’s Environmental Education and Communications Manager, Ausward Bonongwe, expressed concern over poor planning by some institutions.

“Many companies plant trees for the cameras but fail to consider crucial factors like proper site selection, soil suitability, and choosing the right seedlings,” Bonongwe said.

“This results in low survival rates, ultimately undermining reforestation efforts.”

In response, Old Mutual has partnered with WESM under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure proper tree management and long-term survival. Patience Chatsika, the company’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, emphasized their commitment to sustainability.

“It’s not just about planting trees but ensuring they grow and serve their purpose. That’s why we are working closely with WESM to monitor and sustain these trees,” said Chatsika.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Chisaka, Forestry Communications and Advisory Services Officer for the Northern Forestry Zone, revealed that the tree survival rate in Northern Malawi stands at 65%, with drought conditions further threatening tree growth.

As deforestation and climate change continue to pose challenges, WESM and its partners are urging companies to move beyond symbolic gestures and focus on long-term sustainability in their tree-planting efforts.