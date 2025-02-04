The people of Ng’onga village, TA Nsamala, in Balaka district, have written to the Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government, calling for the transfer of District Commissioner Tamanya Harawa.

The residents allege that Harawa has been interfering in their affairs, suppressing their grievances, and failing to address what they call “fraudulent land acquisition” by Portland Cement Limited.

Over 100 concerned residents took a bold step on Monday, 04 January 2025, storming the DC’s office to deliver a petition calling for his removal. At the heart of their demand is the perception that the DC is favouring Portland Cement, a company implicated in a contentious land dispute.

Alinane Ndanga, one of the concerned residents, expressed their grievances in an interview, highlighting the DC’s apparent bias towards the cement company.

The residents further claim that after agreeing at a recent meeting to resolve the matter within 30 days, Harawa is showing no seriousness to act, and alleges that he has been threatening them and intimidating the local chiefs.

“It is clear that the DC (Harawa) is deliberately forcing and intimidating chiefs into agreeing what he wants on our issue,” said Ndanga. “We have information and the DC has confirmed that he has received a letter from chiefs that we are willing to receive money, which is not true. We want Portland Cement to first correct the errors.”

However, Harawa convened an emergency meeting with representatives of concerned residents where he refused to accept the letter. He directed the residents to deliver it to his bosses at the Ministry of Local Government.

During the meeting, Harawa called the police, who arrived armed. He threatened to sue the residents for damaging his reputation, stating, “When doing things, also look the other side of the story; I can also sue you for the damage. I may be transferred here but that does not mean I can’t sue you.”

In the rejected letter, the residents had given the Ministry of Local Government seven days to transfer Harawa, failure to which they will hold peaceful demonstrations at the DC’s office.