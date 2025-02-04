Malawian-American-based artist Nepman has made a surprising debut with his first Extended Play (EP) titled “It Takes Time,” filled with gospel tunes. This marks a significant shift, as he is typically known for his secular music that often features explicit language. In this new chapter, Like a star shining after a night, he embraces a fresh musical direction.

Moreover, with popular songs like ‘Chilawe Changachi,’ ‘Na Lero,’ and ‘Magobo,’ Nepman has established a deep connection with adult listeners, demonstrating that music can be a bridge that unites hearts.

During a telephone interview, the artist behind ‘N’gona za M’mabango’ shared that God’s faithfulness in his life journey inspired him to prioritize gospel music in the EP.

He reflected, “Throughout my journey in the music industry, I have faced many adversities that tempted me to give up. However, I don’t fully understand why I kept pushing on, but I’ve realized that God has been a key factor in my determination.

” As the saying goes, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

Transitioning to the details of the EP comprises seven tracks produced by the Malawian-South African team of DJ Megi, DJ Twiggy, and Robert Nero.

Among these tracks, the EP includes gospel songs like ‘Ndiziyamika,’ ‘I Sing to You,’ and ‘Hossana.’ Finally, all tracks are available solely on Malawi-music.com, Malawi’s leading online platform, priced at MK 2,000.