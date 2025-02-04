The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has suspended Maurice Chikafa, the District Chairman for Kasungu East District, with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds.

According to the letter signed by MCP Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe, Chikafa’s suspension stems from his involvement in coordinating and calling for a meeting with all MCP District Chairmen without permission from the Secretary-General, which is not stipulated in the Party’s Constitution.

As a result of the suspension, Vice District Chairman Chisomo Mbembedza will take over Chikafa’s responsibilities in an acting capacity. The MCP has stated that the decision will be delivered in full once the investigations are complete.

This development marks a significant shift in the MCP’s district leadership and raises questions about the party’s internal dynamics. The party has not provided further details on the investigation or the expected duration of Chikafa’s suspension.