Police in Kawale have arrested a 29-year-old, Mikel Juwawo, for an attempt to have carnal knowledge with a 3-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on February 2, 2025 within Kawale 2 location.

According to Kawale Police PRO, Precious Phiri, on the aforementioned date, the mother heard the uncontrollable cry of her child in the maize field, which is close to the house and immediately rushed to see her.

“As she approached the place where she heard the cry, it is alleged that she met Mikel, who sensed danger; he was seen coming out of the maize garden while zipping up his trousers in haste,” she explained.

Phiri further stated that the mother was focused on seeing what was wrong with the girl. She proceeded to where the girl was, but she found her alone without underwear.

“At this point, Mikel, the suspect, tried to escape from the jaws of angry villagers, but it was too late for him as he found himself in the hands of vigilant residents who brought him to Kawale Police for further action,” he added.

Mikel Juwawo who hails from Thabwa in Chikwawa District will appear in court soon after the completion of the paperwork