The People Power Movement, a concerned citizens’ group, has formally notified the Lilongwe District Council of its plans to hold peaceful demonstrations and vigils at the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) headquarters next week.

In a letter addressed to the District Commissioner, the group, through Edwards Kambanje and Oliver Nakoma, stated that the demonstrations are scheduled to take place on February 13, 2025, starting from 10:00 am at the Malawi Square, BICC, and proceeding via Presidential Drive to the MACRA headquarters in Area 13, City Centre.

The group is protesting MACRA’s plans to procure a controversial technology machine, which they claim is a threat to citizens’ rights to privacy and freedom of expression. They are demanding that MACRA halt the procurement process and redirect the funds towards addressing Malawi’s urgent economic and social challenges.

The notification to the council is in line with Section 38 of the Republican Constitution, which requires groups to notify the relevant authorities of their intention to hold demonstrations.

The council is expected to review the notification and provide guidance on the planned demonstrations. The People Power Movement has urged all Malawians to join the demonstrations and express their discontent with MACRA’s plans.