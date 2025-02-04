A significant investment milestone has been achieved in Malawi, with over K25 billion (approximately $15 million) invested in various business ventures across the country.

This substantial investment has been made by Business Partners International (BPI), a leading fund manager, demonstrating its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in Malawi.

BPI Country Manager Bond Mtembezeka revealed this achievement during a customer interaction breakfast in Blantyre, which brought together entrepreneurs to explore funding opportunities and business growth strategies.

Mtembezeka emphasized that BPI is dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions to entrepreneurs, helping them to achieve their business goals.

“We are proud to have supported numerous businesses in Malawi, and we remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the financial resources they need to succeed,” said Mtembezeka. “Our interactive session with entrepreneurs was highly productive, and we are excited to see the positive impact of our investments in the years to come.”

One of the entrepreneurs who benefited from the investment is Lucious Dzimbili, Managing Director of Meshozi Construction Limited. Dzimbili expressed his gratitude for the support, stating that the financial solutions provided have enabled his business to grow and expand.

“The session was incredibly informative, and we appreciate the opportunity to understand how the financial solutions can support our business growth,” said Dzimbili. “As a construction company, we require significant capital investment in equipment, and the funding has been instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.”

The investment milestone is a testament to the company’s dedication to supporting entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in Malawi. As the company continues to expand its operations, it is expected to have a lasting impact on the country’s business landscape.