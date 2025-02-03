The effectiveness of Early Childhood Development (ECD) has collapsed in the Zomba district due to low funding and poor infrastructure.

This was revealed today when the Parliamentary Committee on Social and Community Affairs visited Tigwirizane and Namiwawa Community-Based Childcare Centres (CBCCs) in Zomba, where it discovered the non-effectiveness of early childhood development (ECD) due to low funding and poor infrastructure.”

Speaking when the committee visited the two facilities at Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba recently, the chairperson of the committee, Savel Kafwafwa, observed that the ECD sector was underfunded to sustain most of the CBCCs operations.

He said adequate funds should be allocated to activities in the ECD sector to ensure effectiveness, adding that there was a need for a national budget that should address ECD needs.

“Zomba receives K500,000 per month to manage ECDs, against 4,000 caregivers in the 943 CBCCs,” added Kafwafwa.

He, however, said the problem is not only common in Zomba but the entire country, hence the need to advocate for increased funding to ECD programmes.

Commenting on the matter, Zomba District Commissioner Reignhard Chavula said the district faced many challenges in the ECD sector but could be addressed by adequate funding.

“Some issues can be handled at the council level; we can set aside some resources, but still, we need the legislatures to lobby for more funding,” she added.

ECD Coordinator in Zomba, Jane Majawa, said the lack of motivation for caregivers was another major setback in achieving the best results in the ECD sector, adding that most caregivers opt to go for income-rewarding undertakings rather than remaining volunteers in CBCCs.

She also cited a lack of infrastructure and limited recreational equipment as some challenges that affect the ECD in most CBCCs in Zomba.

“In our case, a care centre is housed in a church with compromising sanitation facilities on top of no feeding programme,” Majawa added.

Zomba District Council has plans to introduce many CBCCs to prepare children for primary education to ensure an effective education system.