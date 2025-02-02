Israel Adesanya, once one of the UFC’s most dominant champions, suffered a devastating knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia. This defeat marks Adesanya’s fourth loss in his last five fights, sparking intense debate over whether the sport has evolved beyond the once-invincible “Stylebender.”

Adesanya, renowned for his dynamic striking and unorthodox style, was undefeated at 20-0 in 2020. However, his recent struggles in the octagon have exposed cracks in his dominance. UFC analyst Jon Anik openly questioned, “Has the game moved past Izzy?” underlining the swift and dramatic downturn in Adesanya’s career.

Imavov, who earned a Performance of the Night bonus, expressed his elation in the post-fight interview. “I’ve been working hard to improve my skills, and it paid off tonight. Adesanya is a tough opponent, but I was confident in my abilities,” he stated.

Stylebender’s downfall?

In another standout performance, Michael “Venom” Page, a top-ranked welterweight, made a successful jump to middleweight, defeating Shara Magomedov via unanimous decision and handing the Russian fighter his first professional loss. Page’s versatility as a fighter was on full display, marking his entry into the middleweight division with authority.

Other highlights of the event included Sergei Pavlovich’s dominant unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Vinicius Oliveira edging out Said Nurmagomedov in a thrilling Fight of the Night performance.

After the loss, Adesanya appeared unsure about his future. “I don’t know. I have to chill and think about things… I’ll relax for a bit, help my teammates who have fights coming up, and then figure out what I want to do,” he said. Despite the uncertainty, Adesanya later posted a defiant message on social media: “I’ll be back.”

The road ahead for Adesanya will undoubtedly be challenging. Will he reclaim his former glory, or has the UFC moved past the Stylebender? Only time will tell.