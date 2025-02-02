The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 took place on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, marking the beginning of the road to WrestleMania 41. The event saw several top stars compete for championship opportunities, with Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair emerging victorious in their respective Royal Rumble matches.

In the women’s Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return to WWE, winning the match and securing a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Flair, who had been out of action for over a year, dominated the competition, eliminating Roxanne Perez to claim victory. Perez, a former two-time NXT Women’s Champion, impressed with her performance, finishing as the runner-up. Her display solidified her position as a top contender, and her future looks bright as she prepares to transition to the main roster full-time.

The men’s Royal Rumble match saw Jey Uso emerge victorious, last eliminating John Cena to secure his title shot at WrestleMania 41. Uso’s win marked a significant milestone in his career, showcasing WWE’s faith in him as a singles star. He has been making waves in the singles scene, with his merchandise sales skyrocketing and his popularity among fans reaching an all-time high. This victory is a testament to his hard work and dedication, and it will be exciting to see him rise to the challenge of being a top singles competitor.

In other action, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a brutal ladder match. Rhodes showed a darker side, driving Owens through a ladder with an Alabama Slam. The event also saw DIY retain the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Motor City Machine Guns, thanks in part to a shocking assist from The Street Profits. The Profits, who had been attacking various tag teams in recent weeks, revealed themselves as the mystery attackers, taking out both DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns after the match.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 set the stage for what promises to be an exciting road to WrestleMania 41. With several top stars securing title shots, the stakes are high, and anticipation is building