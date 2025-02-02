Mzuzu City-based Lino Security Service has partnered with the Northern Region Table Tennis Association (TTAM) to boost the sport’s development across the region.

Speaking at TTAM’s elective annual general meeting in Mzuzu, Maxwell Mnjemu, CEO of Lino Security Service, emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the partnership. He requested TTAM’s strategic plan to align its support with the association’s priorities.

“Our goal is to make a real impact, not just provide funding. We want to see the sport grow, especially in rural areas where opportunities are limited,” Mnjemu said. “This partnership should bring results that can be measured at the national level.”

Mnjemu also challenged TTAM to ensure the proper use of the sponsorship. “We believe in investing where we can track progress. We expect structured programs and initiatives that will push table tennis to greater heights.”

Thom Mhango, Vice President of the Table Tennis Association of Malawi, expressed gratitude for Lino Security’s investment, particularly in nurturing grassroots talent ahead of the Zone V tournament in Windhoek, Namibia, later this year.

“Sponsorship like this is what we need to take table tennis to the next level,” Mhango said. “We want to see young players from the North competing on the international stage. This support will help us achieve that.”

Newly elected Chairperson Kondwani Thindwa pledged to ensure that the sponsorship yields positive results.

“Our commitment is to use these resources wisely and expand the sport beyond city centres. We will work hard to justify the trust placed in us,” Thindwa stated.

During the meeting, the following individuals were elected to various positions:

Chairperson: Kondwani Thindwa

Vice Chairperson: Draxon Maloya

Secretary: Loveness Chimaliro

Vice Secretary: Chuma Thindwa

Treasurer: Thokozani Chisale

Committee Members elected include Moreen Nkhoma, Mphatso Longwe, Malumbo Njikho, Warona Gondwe, and Christopher Mtemera.

With fresh leadership and strong corporate backing, the Northern Region’s table tennis future looks brighter than ever.