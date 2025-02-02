It is no longer a secret now that Dalitso Kabambe, Lazarus Chakwera and Peter Mutharika are the major presidential contesters in the forthcoming Presidential elections. It therefore does not require a great philosopher to soundly conclude that one of the aforementioned trio will find his way to the State House in September 2025.

As for Kabambe, it is noteworthy to appreciate that he assumed the presidency of UTM upon the sudden demise of Saulos Chilima.

Chilima

It is consequently against this background that this episode endeavours to highlight 10 lessons Dalitso Kabambe is failing to learn from his predecessor, Saulos Chilima.

Patience and humility

It is unanimously agreed that if Saulos Chilima was patient enough to stay a bit longer with Peter Mutharika (APM) in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Chilima would probably have been alive now.

It is highly expected that APM would have peacefully handed power over to Chilima at the end of his second term.

If Kabambe can be humble and patient enough to be the running mate to APM, there are high chances that Kabambe will be the President of Malawi in 2030.

Setting Up a Political Stronghold Base

Major political parties in the United States of America namely the Democrats and Republicans have specific strong bases.

Likewise in Malawi, it is an open secret that the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and DPP enjoy stronghold support in the Central and Southern regions respectively.

The significance of establishing a party’s stronghold base cannot be overemphasized since a political party is guaranteed of substantial overwhelming votes from such area.

As long as UTM does not have a stronghold base, it will continue to accumulate dismal sway votes from all corners of Malawi.

Establishing Political Grassroots Structures

Some analysts have labelled UTM as a social media party as it is only visible in the social media platforms with no tangible political grassroots structures on the ground.

It is therefore not mindboggling that UTM under the mantleship of Saulos Chilima only got meagre 4 parliamentary seats in 2019 general elections.

Frankly speaking, there are negligible UTM representatives who can market the party at area and constituency levels across the country.

Mistaking intraparty Fame with National Popularity

When late Chilima was obsessed with a gargantuan popularity within UTM, he thought that he would scoop the state presidency on a silver platter. However , he was humbled when he came third, not even second, after the official announcement of 2019 presidential election results.

Furthermore, some analysts have argued that Kabambe’s political prowess falls short of a myriad steps of the level of Chilima’s charisma.

A such, other critics, while holding other variables constant, have concluded that the third is the highest position he will attain if he goes to the polls solo.

Voters still vote along regional and tribal lines

Kabambe may preach against nepotism, regionalism and tribalism in his political rallies. However, has this message made some changes in the way voters decide their voting process?

The truth of the matter is that most voters still vote along tribal and regional lines . This is not about glorifying these vices but stating the reality on the ground.

Without a strong political base coupled with porous political grassroots structures, the likelihood of of UTM nose diving into a dismal electorate loss remains eminent.

Splitting the South region votes provides a political leverage to Chakwera

The truth remains that Chakwera is a defending Champion as far as presidential elections are concerned. He has all the government resources at his disposal. This is his added advantage.

Furthermore, Chakwera’s central region stronghold remains intact.

As I pointed out already that voting patterns in Malawi follow regional and tribal affiliations, it is highly likely that votes from the Southern region will be mainly split among APM, Kabambe and Kondwani Nankhumwa whose districts of origin are in the Lhomwe belt.

An enemy you know is better than a friend you don’t know

Chilima partied ways with APM in 2019. Thereafter, he formed an electoral alliance with Chakwera.

Having worked with APM for five years as the State Vice President, Chilima might have known APM better than Chakwera. A political enemy, APM was better off than a new friend, Chakwera.

It was Chilima’s mistake to trust Chakwera more than APM. The reader is aware that the Malawi Vice President died in a mysterious plane crash under the watch of Chakwera’s regime.

Kabambe is corollary advised to form alliances with political enemies he is acquainted with than with new celebrated political friends.

Political experience matters

Those of us who are privileged to oversee various political regimes starting from the notorious dictator, Dr. Banda up to overpromising Chakwera’s regime, appreciate the significance of experience in politics.

Impatient Kabambe

It is argued that Chilima’s demise emanated from his miscalculated inexperienced political blunders.

Truth be told, Kabambe is a baby in politics whose umbilical cord has just started healing. This is why Kabambe needs mentorship from political veterans like APM. Playing a second fiddle to him is a stepping stone to high echelons of presidential power.

Voters do not consider competence as the only deciding factor

Voters are influenced by a myriad of combinations of various factors.

For instance, uneducated and theft convicted Bakili Muluzi emerged the victor over medical doctor Dr. Banda in 1994.

Mtumbuka

Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka presented impeccable academic and professional personal achievements during the UTM Convention only to flop to Kabambe by a wide margin.

So Kabambe may be selling himself to the nation as an experienced civil servant and result-oriented economist, but how does this message resonate with the electorate ? Can a hunger stricken voter refuse K1,000 in preference to a seasoned economist Kabambe for instance?

To err is human

What if Chilima accepted that he made a political blunder to partner with Chakwera and severed ties with Tonse Alliance forthwith, news of his demise would have been a mere speculation by now.

Kabambe must accept that human beings are not perfect. He cannot be infallible as he is not all-knowing.

It is true that Kabambe is on record that he wants to be on the ballot paper in the next presidential elections. Having laid down the foundational arguments, is this ambition attainable or is it another political blunder of assuming non-existent overwhelming national popularity ? Only voters and time will competently answer this question.