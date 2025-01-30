The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has written a scathing letter to the Ministry of Lands, demanding justice for over 100 households in Balaka District who were allegedly shortchanged in compensation by Portland Cement Malawi Limited.

The organization has threatened to drag government official at the district’s lands department to court if the Ministry fails to address the matter within seven days. The controversy surrounds the compensation of landowners and lawful occupiers of the project site at Chikhumbe Hill in Balaka District.

In the letter, Sylvester Namiwa, Executive Director of CDEDI, alleges that Joseph Flugensio, team leader for the compensation and assessment of the Balaka District Council, reduced compensation by 30% due to alleged errors in valuation and calculation, using rates applicable to Blantyre instead of Balaka District.

CDEDI claims that Flugensio and his team used strong-arm tactics to force affected people to sign documents they didn’t understand and denied them the opportunity to negotiate during the assessment.

Namiwa cited the case of Mr Sumani Chiwaya, who was initially awarded MK 28,024,800.00 in compensation but received only MK 20,067,500.00. Similarly, Mr Goodson Chiwaya was awarded MK 14,870,190.00 but received only MK 10,175,315.00.

“These cases represent a disheartening story of over 100 households that have lost their birthplace and lifetime business, paving the way for this project,” Namiwa said.

CDEDI has demanded that the Ministry of Lands take action against the Balaka District Council Lands officials involved in the scandal. Failure to do so will prompt CDEDI to file a criminal case against Flugensio and others involved with the Director of Public Prosecution.

Namiwa stressed, “It is our considered view that if this case is not pursued to its logical conclusion, then as a nation we will be setting a precedent where unsuspecting communities will be deprived of their land and business opportunity and at the end of the day turn destitute after the compensation money has grown wings.”